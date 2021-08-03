BetMGM partners Cheddar News to launch sports betting business show

US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has been named as the exclusive sports betting partner of New York-based digital-first news network Cheddar News.

The partnership will see the launch of a new weekly program, Cheddar Bets, offering a first-of-its-kind exploration of the intersection of sports betting and financial markets.

“Cheddar News is focused on what’s next in the worlds of tech, science, innovation, and reaching the modern and always-online news consumer,” said Cheddar News senior vice president and general manager Liam Roecklein.

“Now, together in partnership with BetMGM, Cheddar Bets will dive deep into the world of sports betting and its effect on sports, technology, financial markets, regulation and more, all while highlighting the community that has changed the game and continues to drive the sports betting industry forward.”

Airing every Thursday from 19 August on Cheddar News, Cheddar Bets will be broadcast from a custom-built BetMGM studio in New York and dive into the weekly sports calendar, seen through the lens of sports betting, and its impact on Wall Street. Cheddar Bets will also provide insider access to behind-the-book intel from BetMGM’s oddsmakers.

“As BetMGM continues to invest in innovative sports betting content, we’ve found a great partner in Cheddar News,” said BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost. “Through Cheddar Bets we’ll provide informative and entertaining programming to engage new audiences.”