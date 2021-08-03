This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Soft2Bet
OpenBet

BetMGM partners Cheddar News to launch sports betting business show

3rd August 2021 11:32 am GMT
Playtech

US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has been named as the exclusive sports betting partner of New York-based digital-first news network Cheddar News.

The partnership will see the launch of a new weekly program, Cheddar Bets, offering a first-of-its-kind exploration of the intersection of sports betting and financial markets.

“Cheddar News is focused on what’s next in the worlds of tech, science, innovation, and reaching the modern and always-online news consumer,” said Cheddar News senior vice president and general manager Liam Roecklein.

“Now, together in partnership with BetMGM, Cheddar Bets will dive deep into the world of sports betting and its effect on sports, technology, financial markets, regulation and more, all while highlighting the community that has changed the game and continues to drive the sports betting industry forward.”

Airing every Thursday from 19 August on Cheddar News, Cheddar Bets will be broadcast from a custom-built BetMGM studio in New York and dive into the weekly sports calendar, seen through the lens of sports betting, and its impact on Wall Street. Cheddar Bets will also provide insider access to behind-the-book intel from BetMGM’s oddsmakers.

“As BetMGM continues to invest in innovative sports betting content, we’ve found a great partner in Cheddar News,” said BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost. “Through Cheddar Bets we’ll provide informative and entertaining programming to engage new audiences.”

Related Tags
BetMGM Cheddar News Entain iGaming MGM Resorts Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

BetMGM signs NFL legend Marshawn Lynch as brand ambassador

Tennessee online sportsbook handle grows to $174.5m in June

Evolution approved to launch first live casino games in Michigan

MGM Grand dominates Michigan online betting and gaming market

BetMGM partners with Pittsburgh Pirates

Michigan commercial casino revenue dips to $108.1m in June

West Virginia sportsbook and iGaming wagers soar to $1.7bn

Inspired launches online virtual sports in New Jersey with BetMGM

DraftKings dominates Indiana online sports betting market in June

DraftKings expands MLB deal to include live game streaming

Ainsworth and Catena Media shares climb high in H1 2021

High 5 Games names Philip Forster as head of B2C Casino

Entain raises financial guidance after strong H1 performance

Tennessee sports betting wagers dip in May

Gaming Realms goes live in second US state with Michigan launch

NeoGames
Future Anthem
Genius Sport
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
G2E
Sportradar
digitain
Evolution
Pronet Gaming