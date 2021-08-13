Betway signs landmark partnership in South Africa with SA Rugby

Online bookmaker Betway has secured a new sponsorship deal with SA Rugby, the governing body of rugby union in South Africa.

Betway South Africa will become an associate sponsor of SA Rugby and the world champion Springboks for the next three years, with its branding appearing on the field at home Test matches as well as on perimeter boards.

The deal marks SA Rugby’s first partnership with a betting operator, with Betway’s logo also set to appear on Springbok team shorts for the first time in the opening match of the 2021 Castle Lager Rugby Championship on Saturday against Argentina.

“This new partnership will enable us to work together in bringing our passionate fans even closer to the game,” said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux “We are excited to be partnering with Betway as this will stretch beyond the four white lines of a rugby field - Betway have some exciting new initiatives that will be announced in due course as part of the new partnership, and we are excited to see what the future holds.”

Betway SA marketing manager David Rachidi commented: “Partnering with the world champions marked a momentous stride in the brand’s ever-evolving approach to consumer engagement. The Springboks are undoubtedly South Africa’s most successful national sports team, with their success deeply rooted in the rich history and culture of this country.

“As a globally-acclaimed brand that has found a home in South Africa, such a partnership signifies our commitment to playing a leading role in growing the game of rugby across the board. Over the years, the team has defied the high odds that were stacked against them, so we look forward to partnering with them as they continue their quest to remain the world’s best rugby team.”