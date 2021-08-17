Betano signs sleeve sponsorship deal in Portugal with Benfica

Kaizen Gaming’s Betano brand has agreed a deal to serve as an official betting partner of Portuguese football club SL Benfica.

The three-year agreement will see the Betano logo appear on the sleeves of club shirts for all Primeira Liga games, as well as in all European competitions.

“This is a partnership with great dimension for the club, with a brand that is well established in sports and entertainment,” said Benfica CEO Domingos Soares de Oliveira. “Betano stands out for its innovation, especially on digital platforms, something with which we identify ourselves.

“The presence of Betano on the sleeves of Benfica's official shirts will give even more exposure and visibility to our new official betting partner.”

Kaizen Gaming CEO George Daskalakis said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Benfica. The Eagles of Lisbon are an incredible organization with a rich history and we are proud to become the club’s official partner in the gaming space.

“Through Betano, Benfica fans will be able to engage with their favorite team at a new level. We are excited to begin working with this great club and its people, together with whom we aim to undertake common social initiatives like we do with every team we partner with. This sponsorship clearly highlights our strong commitment to the Portuguese market, a commitment that we are determined to continue showing via our sustained support to Portuguese sports and society.”