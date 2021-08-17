This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Soft2Bet
Hi
Fu

Betano signs sleeve sponsorship deal in Portugal with Benfica

17th August 2021 7:36 am GMT

Kaizen Gaming’s Betano brand has agreed a deal to serve as an official betting partner of Portuguese football club SL Benfica.

The three-year agreement will see the Betano logo appear on the sleeves of club shirts for all Primeira Liga games, as well as in all European competitions.

“This is a partnership with great dimension for the club, with a brand that is well established in sports and entertainment,” said Benfica CEO Domingos Soares de Oliveira. “Betano stands out for its innovation, especially on digital platforms, something with which we identify ourselves.

“The presence of Betano on the sleeves of Benfica's official shirts will give even more exposure and visibility to our new official betting partner.”

Kaizen Gaming CEO George Daskalakis said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Benfica. The Eagles of Lisbon are an incredible organization with a rich history and we are proud to become the club’s official partner in the gaming space.

“Through Betano, Benfica fans will be able to engage with their favorite team at a new level. We are excited to begin working with this great club and its people, together with whom we aim to undertake common social initiatives like we do with every team we partner with. This sponsorship clearly highlights our strong commitment to the Portuguese market, a commitment that we are determined to continue showing via our sustained support to Portuguese sports and society.”

Related Tags
Benfica Betano Football iGaming Kaizen Gaming Portugal Sponsorship Sports Betting
Related Articles

888 and Winamax granted latest Germany sports betting licences

Pragmatic Play and Kaizen Gaming expand partnership

Online growth takes SAZKA Group revenue past €2bn in 2020

Leap Gaming rolls out EuroLeague Instant Legends with Kaizen

Betsson and Betway granted German sports betting licences

GI Games Integrations: Oryx Gaming, Hacksaw Gaming, LiveG24 and more

SkillOnNet secures licence approval to launch in Portugal

Scout Gaming extends fantasy sports deal with Stoiximan and Betano

Leap Gaming secures virtual sports deal with Stoiximan and Betano

GI Games Integrations: Nolimit City, Playson, Booongo and more

Playtech adds cashback feature to new live blackjack game

SAZKA subsidiary OPAP strengthens online operations with Stoiximan acquisition

GI Games Integrations: Inspired, NetEnt, Revolver and more

Sportradar signs integrity deal with Portuguese operator association

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Oryx Gaming, Playson, High 5 Games and more

Sportradar
digitain
NeoGames
G2E
Genius Sport
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
NetEnt
Aspire Global
Future Anthem