Boylesports named Newcastle United betting partner

Independent bookmaker BoyleSports has been named as the new UK and Ireland betting partner of English Premier League football club Newcastle United.

The two-year agreement will see the operator launch a range of activations, competitions and experiences for Magpies supporters, as well as exclusive promotions and special offers around matchdays.

BoyleSports will also deploy a number of branded betting terminals across the club’s St James' Park stadium, giving supporters access to in-stadia BoyleSports betting facilities over the next two seasons.

“As we expand in the UK, BoyleSports are delighted to be teaming up with the great team at Newcastle United,” said BoyleSports CEO Mark Kemp. “As an official partner for the new season, we look forward to BoyleSports betting being available online, on mobile and at the fantastic St James' Park.

“We wish Newcastle United and their wonderful fans the very best of luck for a successful season.”

Newcastle United head of commercial Dale Aitchison added: “We are very pleased to welcome BoyleSports on board and we look forward to kicking off our partnership as the new season begins.

“BoyleSports has long had an affinity with football and we are pleased to be working together to offer a first-class betting service for supporters on a matchday at St. James' Park.”

Newcastle began the season with a 4-2 home defeat by West Ham in their opening game over the weekend.