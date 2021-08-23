VBET named title partner of Ukrainian national ice hockey team

Online gaming operator VBET is bolstering its presence in Ukraine in partnership with the Ukrainian national ice hockey team.

VBET will serve as title sponsor of the team, adding to its existing partnership with the Ukrainian Football Premier League, as well as Ukrainian Football Cup and Super Cup.

“With our new partner VBET we are determined to make a new brand of Ukrainian national ice hockey team,” said Ukrainian Ice Hockey Federation president Heorhii Zubko. “We have plenty of ideas just waiting for their time. I think this partnership will bring us quite high results”

VBET received approval to operate in the newly regulated Ukrainian online gaming market in May, securing licenses to offer online casino games and poker.

“Everyone dreams of working with our country's main ice hockey team, and our company is no exception. We are delighted to announce VBET's partnership with Ukrainian national team,” said Anton Svitlychnyi, head of partnership development at VBET Ukraine.

“Moreover, as our partnership begins, we present our collaborative video starring key players of the national team. We hope that with the new partnership, great victories and new challenges are waiting for our team.”