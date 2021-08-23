PointsBet named as an approved sportsbook operator of the NFL

Sydney-listed PointsBet has been named as an approved sportsbook operator by the National Football League (NFL) for the upcoming 2021 season.

The agreement allows PointsBet to use official NFL data and provides sponsorship opportunities and brand visibility via unique integrations across various television and digital assets, including NFL-owned networks.

“The PointsBet team is excited to become an approved sportsbook operator of the NFL leading into the 2021/22 season, as the relationship will be a cornerstone for PointsBet to provide the fastest and most comprehensive in-play betting experience in the world,” said PointsBet USA chief executive Johnny Aitken. “Through our fixed odds and unique PointsBetting platform, we seek to offer the most NFL pre-game betting options.

“This relationship now complements that pre-game offering with a heightened in-play experience as we continue to expand our national footprint on a more seamless and reliable app across every customer touchpoint,” Aitken added.

Earlier this year, PointsBet announced NFL all-time great and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees as a brand ambassador.

Brees is transitioning from his career as a quarterback to a broadcasting career with NBC Sports, PointsBet’s official sports betting partner.

PointsBet will utilize the NBC Sports’ premium television and digital assets to promote the PointsBet brand during NFL events.

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed 3.62 per cent higher at AUD$10.60 per share in Sydney Monday.