FanDuel to sponsor Kentucky Downs for next three years

Betting and fantasy sports operator FanDuel has agreed a three-year sponsorship of the annual six-day Kentucky Downs horse racing meet.

The partnership sees FanDuel’s TVG brand become Kentucky Downs’ official advance deposit wagering (ADW) platform, while FanDuel will take over as title sponsor of the $1 million FanDuel Turf Sprint, a Grade 3 stakes race on 11 September.

The $400,000 Tapit Stakes will also become the TVG Stakes, with Kentucky Downs races airing exclusively on TVG for network and cable television.

“TVG is America’s undisputed leader in television horse racing, and Kentucky Downs has developed arguably the best betting product in the industry,” said Kentucky Downs co-owner and co-managing partner Ron Winchell. “That includes the largest purses and field sizes in the country combined with takeout rates that are very horseplayer friendly.”

Marc Falcone, who co-owns and manages Kentucky Downs with Winchell, added: “FanDuel and TVG recognize our value, and we’re immensely proud that Kentucky Downs has been added to their sponsorship portfolio that includes the Breeders’ Cup, Keeneland and Del Mar in horse racing, as well as FanDuel’s association with the NFL, NBA, MLB and PGA Tour. That’s impressive company to be keeping.”

FanDuel group vice president of racing Andrew Moore commented: “We are thrilled to add this unique meet to our stable of horse racing and sports sponsorships. Kentucky Downs is a special track and the exceptional purses demonstrate the commitment of Ron Winchell and Marc Falcone to staging top-class turf racing.

“The meet will be covered on the TVG Network, and we are looking forward to bringing some of the finest turf horses in the world into millions of homes across America.”

The partnership will also see FanDuel branding appear on the starting gate, finish line, paddock and winner’s circle, alongside branding on all staff uniforms. The VIP Chalet - a glass-enclosed, air-conditioned facility with an outdoor terrace providing a spectacular view of the race course – has been renamed as FanDuel VIP Chalet.

“It is very exciting to sponsor the FanDuel Turf Sprint,” continued Moore. “Any owner of a classy turf sprinter is going to be attracted to a Breeders’ Cup Challenge race with a purse of $1 million, and the race is sure to be a top-class event.

“The FanDuel brand will be exposing the Kentucky Downs product to millions of sports fans nationally and we are excited to be able to bring this unique content to them through the FanDuel Racing ADW product.”

Shares in FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading 2.23 per cent higher at 14,005.00 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.