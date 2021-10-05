This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
Evolution

OlyBet signs ACF Fiorentina regional betting partnership

5th October 2021 10:07 am GMT
OpenBet

Olympic Entertainment Group’s OlyBet brand has been announced as an official regional betting partner of Italian Serie A football club ACF Fiorentina.

The agreement will see the OlyBet and OlyBet.TV brands visible on sideline LEDs throughout Europe for home games played at the Artemio Franchi Stadium, using new geolocation technology adopted by the club at the start of the season. 

“We are delighted to welcome OlyBet to the Viola family and we are very pleased with this new regional partnership which confirms Fiorentina's global growth in high potential markets like this one,” said Fiorentina general manager Giuseppe Barone.

"I am convinced that the partnership will allow both brands to further develop their commercial strategy at an international level.”

Olympic Entertainment Group and OlyBet Group chairman and CEO Corey Plummer added: “We are very excited to begin this partnership with Fiorentina, its leadership, its players and most important, the fans. Fiorentina has a long tradition and strong ambitions for the future.

“A multiverse of sports entertainment and news, competitions and live events will be accessible globally through the OlyBet.TV platform. This is a great partnership.”

Related Tags
Fiorentina Football Olybet Olympic Entertainment Group Serie A Sponsorship
Related Articles

Sportradar signs landmark ten-year partnership with the NHL

OlyBet named as the NHL’s official sports betting partner in the Baltics

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Fantasma and more

Olympic Entertainment Group seals NBA partnership for Baltic region

GGPoker Network awarded B2B licence in Malta

Lithuanian online gambling operators agree advertising ban

Latvia’s gambling market grows to €77.5m in first quarter

OlyBet secures naming rights to new basketball league

Global Gaming approved to launch Ninja Casino in Estonia

Greentube rolls out new slot content for OEG’s OlyBet

GI Games Round-up: Microgaming, Scientific Games, Yggdrasil and more

OEG splits sports betting platform and services from operating business

OpenBet contribution returns NYX Gaming to profit in Q3

OEG to launch live roulette streaming with Medialivecasino

Evolution Gaming strengthens presence in Eastern Europe with OEG deal

Greentube
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Fast Track
High 5 Games
Evolution