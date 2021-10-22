Bally’s signs sports betting partnership with NHL’s Nashville Predators

New York-listed Bally's Corporation has agreed its first partnership with an NHL franchise and Tennessee sports team through an agreement with the Nashville Predators.

The agreement designates Bally's as an official sports betting partner and official free-to-play partner of the Predators and its Bridgestone Arena stadium through 2025.

“From the moment sports betting launched in Tennessee, we've wanted to align with dynamic companies that will help us bring the best fans in sports even closer to the game we all love,” said Predators executive vice president and chief revenue officer Chris Junghans. “We've found just that with Bally's Corporation and Bally Bet, who we're thrilled to welcome to the pro sports landscape in our state for the first time.

“Bally's unique approach to content integration and brand alignment through their broadcast partnerships is going to be a game changer,” Junghans added. “We are excited to be one of the first teams to partner with Bally on this unique and exciting endeavor.”

In the first phase of the partnership, Bally's will launch Smashville Selector, a free-to-play game that offers fans the chance to compete for unique prizes, challenging them to correctly answer five predictive questions ahead of select Predators games.

Prizes will be awarded to the top competitor after each game, with a grand prize distributed to the highest-scoring Predators fan at the end of the season.

“The Nashville Predators occupy a special place in sports fans' hearts across Tennessee and their Bridgestone Arena provides a unique and electric atmosphere,” said Bally Interactive chief operating officer Adi Dhandhania. “It will be a great venue in which to market our brand, especially when combined with Predators game broadcasts on Bally Sports South.”

The Bally Bet sportsbook app is currently live in Colorado and Iowa, and is expected to launch in Tennessee in 2022.

Shares in Bally’s Corporation (NASDAQ:BALY) closed 0.81 per cent lower at $49.23 per share in New York Thursday.