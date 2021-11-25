TLCBet named official Asia betting partner of Sevilla FC

Spanish La Liga football club Sevilla FC has named Asian-facing operator TLCBet as its official Asia betting partner.

The collaboration is part of Sevilla’s strategic plan of internationalisation, with an emphasis on the Asian market, where the TLCBet brand has a growing presence.

As part of the agreement, Sevilla will have access to exclusive content, offers and experiences from the operator throughout current and future campaigns.

“We’re thrilled to bolster our ongoing association with one of the most decorated European sides of recent times in Sevilla FC,” said a spokesperson for TLCBet. “Working alongside a club that boasts such a track record of sustained success at the elite level underscores our ongoing commitment to growing Spanish La Liga followers.

"We can’t wait to witness the club scaling greater heights in both La Liga and on the European stage throughout 2021/22 and beyond."

Sevilla FC business general manager Jorge Paradela added: “In keeping with Sevilla FC’s grand project of international growth, it’s vital for us to couple our brand with growing, innovative companies like TLCBet.

“This enduring Asia Betting Partner deal marks another important step for our club and another key building block internationally, even against the challenging economic backdrop which is facing many elite clubs across the planet.”