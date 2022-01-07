SaharaBets agrees sports betting partnership with Arizona Coyotes

Arizona-licensed sports betting operator SaharaBets has entered into an official sports betting partnership with the NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

Meruelo Gaming, an affiliate of the SAHARA Las Vegas and Grand Sierra Resort casino venues in Reno, has agreed its first betting partnership ahead of next week's launch of SaharaBets in Arizona's regulated betting market.

"SaharaBets brings the excitement and reputation of the iconic SAHARA Las Vegas to sports fans here in Arizona," said SaharaBets president Andrew Patterson. "As the sports betting landscape continues to evolve in the Valley, SaharaBets looks forward to collaborating with the Coyotes organisation to engage and interact with sports fans in fun and unique ways.”

Coyotes president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez added: "The Coyotes are dedicated to providing innovative and entertaining experiences for our great fans. Our partnership with SaharaBets will offer next-level gaming experiences for fans who want to unleash their competitive spirit.”

The Arizona Coyotes and Meruelo Gaming are both owned by Cuban-American billionaire Alex Meruelo.