Gaming Intelligence
Caesars Sportsbook partners New York Racing Association

31st January 2022 10:43 am GMT
Caesars Entertainment
OpenBet

New York-listed Caesars Entertainment has signed a deal to serve as the official sports betting marketing partner of the New York Racing Association (NYRA). 

The partnership will see Caesars Sportsbook take over as title sponsor of the NYRA Turf Triple Series, gaining access to integrated marketing and hospitality assets to support the operator's recent mobile sportsbook launch in New York.

“This partnership with NYRA will amplify the Caesars Sportsbook brand to NYRA Bets customers and at Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course, two of the most important venues in the sport,” said Caesars Digital co-president  Eric Hession. “We couldn’t be more excited for this partnership to reach horse racing fans and look forward to our involvement with NYRA’s premier thoroughbred racing.”

Originally launched in 2019, the Turf Triple is a series of races contested at Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course, each with a purse of $1m and designed to showcase the best 3-year-old turf runners in the world.

Beginning this spring, the Caesars Turf Triple will consist of the Grade 1, $1m Caesars Belmont Derby; the Grade 1, $1m Caesars Saratoga Derby, and the $1m Caesars Jockey Club Derby. 

“Caesars has been a household name in the gaming and entertainment industry for decades," said NYRA chief revenue officer and president of NYRA Bets Tony Allevato. "NYRA jumped at this opportunity, and we look forward to deepening this partnership in the future.”

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) closed 3.65 per cent higher at $72.97 per share in New York Friday.

