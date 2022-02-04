Caesars Sportsbook to sponsor Michigan Cornhole League

Caesars Sportsbook has been unveiled as the new title sponsor of the Michigan Cornhole League (MCL) for the upcoming Spring 2022 season.

Caesars Sportsbook will serve as the sponsor of weekly Michigan Cornhole League local events across the state, while the MCL will also introduce a new competitive format as part of the agreement which will be known as the Caesars Sportsbook Tournament of Champions.

“We’re excited to partner with Caesars Sportsbook to offer a new competitive statewide league format,” said Michigan Cornhole League state director Jason Duflo. “Players can join, have a great time and compete at a level suitable to their own skills in some of Michigan’s premier venues, culminating with a state finals weekend to name a champion.

“Cornhole is a growing sport. By now, everyone has heard of the game and many people have played it while camping, tailgating or in their own backyards. It’s a game that anyone can play, enjoy, or compete in and it’s a social sport that allows players to meet new people easily.”

Popular in North America, Cornhole is a lawn game in which players take turns throwing 16 ounce fabric bean bags at a raised board with a hole in the far end.

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) closed 1.47 per cent lower at $76.36 per share in New York Thursday.