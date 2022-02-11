Delasport signs snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan as brand ambassador

Online gaming technology provider Delasport has signed up English professional snooker player Ronnie O’ Sullivan as its new brand ambassador.

The agreement will see O’Sullivan, widely regarded as the most talented snooker player in the history of the sport, feature in an integrated ad campaign across online and offline media, with the Delasport brand also featuring on O'Sullivan's sponsorship patch in key snooker tournaments.

“We are excited about having Ronnie O’ Sullivan on board as our brand ambassador,” said Delasport CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz. “Ronnie is a distinguished professional sports figure with a fantastic career.

"Sports are embedded in Delasport’s DNA, and together with our mutual passions, we are sure this collaboration will be a resounding success. We are happy to welcome Ronnie to the Delasport family."

O’Sullivan is one of the most accomplished players in the history of snooker, holding the record for the most ranking titles in professional snooker at 38. He is also a six-time world champion and seven-time Masters champion.