AstroPay signs Crystal Palace sponsorship deal

Online payment provider AstroPay has signed a deal to serve as the official training wear sponsor of English Premier League football club Crystal Palace.

The agreement will see AstroPay's branding feature on Crystal Palace’s training kit, as well as on LED advertising boards at the club's Selhurst Park stadium on matchdays and on social media channels.

Crystal Palace will also include AstroPay's brand on the PalaceTV content series, Copers Cope TV, which offers fans extensive footage of the club’s training sessions.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Crystal Palace FC, a Premier League football team that has over 160 years of professional experience,” said AstroPay CEO Mikael Lijtenstein. “This is an exciting partnership with one of England’s most well-known footballing institutions and we look forward to working together hopefully for many seasons to come.”

Crystal Palace FC commercial director Barry Webber added: “We are thrilled to be able to announce a partnership with a brand as globally recognised as Astropay. Astropay has a long history of success in the payment solutions sector, and we look forward to working with them during the remainder of the season.”

AstroPay is currently the official shirt sleeve sponsor of Premier League football club Burnley and a shirt sponsor of Burnley FC Women. The company also sponsored the Sri Lanka T20 cricket team at the International Cricket Council’s T20 World Cup last year.