This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Tipwin unveiled as sponsor of the German Basketball Federation

3rd March 2022 8:03 am GMT

German betting operator Tipwin has been named as the Official Betting Partner of the German Basketball Federation (DBB). 

The new partnership was launched at the recent men's national team World Cup qualifiers and will extend to the women's national team in future. 

As the official betting partner of the federation, Tipwin will benefit from extensive branding and activation opportunities, as well as branding on playing kit, until the end of 2023.

“With Tipwin we are gaining an attractive and modern partner who wants to continue growing with us in the German market. We are facing two sportingly very attractive years with the European Championships at home this summer and the World Championships next year and we are very pleased that Tipwin is backing us," says DBB president Ingo Weiss.

Tipwin managing partner Ivica Batinic added: "As a big basketball fan, I am very happy about this partnership and am convinced that we and the DBB have just started a long-term and sustainable cooperation."

Tipwin head of legal and communications Dr. Damir Böhm commented: “Right from the start of the talks, I was convinced of the added value that the partnership would bring to both sides. Tipwin will actively support the positive emotions that basketball, but also and especially the DBB, conveys.”

Related Tags
Basketball Germany Sponsorship Sports Betting Tipwin
Related Articles

888 and Winamax granted latest Germany sports betting licences

Betsson and Betway granted German sports betting licences

Germany issues three more sports betting licenses

Germany approves 15 sports betting operators with 31 applications pending

Gaming Innovation Group to power Tipwin’s new online casino

Switzerland blacklists 96 unlicensed gambling domains

Tipwin extends deal with Bundesliga’s Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Swedish FA goes to court to challenge new sports betting licenses

Betway and Expekt among latest Swedish license approvals

Tipwin signs latest German sponsorship deal with Eintracht Frankfurt

Bookies defy German regulatory standstill to agree football partnerships

Germany’s sports betting tax income climbs as politicians consider next steps

Bundesliga club Hannover 96 selects Tipwin as betting partner

German court halts sports betting licensing process

BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
Astropay
Pragmatic Solutions
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming