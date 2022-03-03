Tipwin unveiled as sponsor of the German Basketball Federation

German betting operator Tipwin has been named as the Official Betting Partner of the German Basketball Federation (DBB).

The new partnership was launched at the recent men's national team World Cup qualifiers and will extend to the women's national team in future.

As the official betting partner of the federation, Tipwin will benefit from extensive branding and activation opportunities, as well as branding on playing kit, until the end of 2023.

“With Tipwin we are gaining an attractive and modern partner who wants to continue growing with us in the German market. We are facing two sportingly very attractive years with the European Championships at home this summer and the World Championships next year and we are very pleased that Tipwin is backing us," says DBB president Ingo Weiss.

Tipwin managing partner Ivica Batinic added: "As a big basketball fan, I am very happy about this partnership and am convinced that we and the DBB have just started a long-term and sustainable cooperation."

Tipwin head of legal and communications Dr. Damir Böhm commented: “Right from the start of the talks, I was convinced of the added value that the partnership would bring to both sides. Tipwin will actively support the positive emotions that basketball, but also and especially the DBB, conveys.”