NHL names two new North American sports betting partners

The National Hockey League (NHL) has agreed multiyear partnerships with FanDuel and BetMGM for the North American market.

FanDuel and BetMGM will serve as the first North American sports betting partners of the NHL as they expand their rights into Canada, giving them access to official NHL branding for marketing in legal jurisdictions across Canada and the United States.

“Canada’s new sports betting landscape presents a tremendous opportunity to further fan engagement and continue our progressive approach with the sports gaming industry,” said NHL chief business officer and senior executive vice president Keith Wachtel. “FanDuel was one of our first sports betting partners in the U.S., and we’re thrilled to expand our partnership with a leader in the sportsbook and mobile betting marketplace as we begin our transformative entry into this space in Canada and engage our avid Canadian fan base.”

FanDuel CEO Amy Howe added: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with the NHL to include all of North America as our business grows into Canada with the launch of the Ontario market. This partnership has allowed the NHL and FanDuel to collaborate and become true innovators in sports betting with initiatives like the NHL Network's first-ever Odds Ticker and custom NHL sports betting content for social media.”

Adam Greenblatt, chief executive of BetMGM, commented: “Our existing partnership with the NHL accelerated our ability to reach hockey fans and has allowed us to deliver an enhanced hockey wagering product. Expanding our partnership with the NHL throughout North America, aligned with our recent launch in Ontario, puts us in a great position for long-term success in Canada. We’re excited to further our relationship with the NHL including incorporating some of its all-time greats from Wayne Gretzky to Connor McDavid into our brand marketing.”