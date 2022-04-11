This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Sportradar

NHL names two new North American sports betting partners

11th April 2022 10:44 am GMT
Ice Hockey
OpenBet

The National Hockey League (NHL) has agreed multiyear partnerships with FanDuel and BetMGM for the North American market. 

FanDuel and BetMGM will serve as the first North American sports betting partners of the NHL as they expand their rights into Canada, giving them access to official NHL branding for marketing in legal jurisdictions across Canada and the United States.

“Canada’s new sports betting landscape presents a tremendous opportunity to further fan engagement and continue our progressive approach with the sports gaming industry,” said NHL chief business officer and senior executive vice president Keith Wachtel. “FanDuel was one of our first sports betting partners in the U.S., and we’re thrilled to expand our partnership with a leader in the sportsbook and mobile betting marketplace as we begin our transformative entry into this space in Canada and engage our avid Canadian fan base.”

FanDuel CEO Amy Howe added: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with the NHL to include all of North America as our business grows into Canada with the launch of the Ontario market. This partnership has allowed the NHL and FanDuel to collaborate and become true innovators in sports betting with initiatives like the NHL Network's first-ever Odds Ticker and custom NHL sports betting content for social media.”

Adam Greenblatt, chief executive of BetMGM, commented: “Our existing partnership with the NHL accelerated our ability to reach hockey fans and has allowed us to deliver an enhanced hockey wagering product. Expanding our partnership with the NHL throughout North America, aligned with our recent launch in Ontario, puts us in a great position for long-term success in Canada. We’re excited to further our relationship with the NHL including incorporating some of its all-time greats from Wayne Gretzky to Connor McDavid into our brand marketing.”

Related Tags
Advertising BetMGM Canada FanDuel NHL Sponsorship Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment agrees betting and gaming partnerships

Sportradar shares soar as 2021 revenue grows to €561.2m

Kindred secures approval to launch Unibet in Ontario

NHL and OLG agree official sportsbook partnership in Canada

Buffalo Sabres name FanDuel as official sports betting partner

Jackpocket agrees partnership with the NHL’s New Jersey Devils

Interwetten named official NHL partner for Austria and Germany

Super Group nears completion of merger with Sports Entertainment Acquisition

PointsBet Canada teams up with the NHL Alumni Association

SaharaBets agrees sports betting partnership with Arizona Coyotes

Major League Fishing and Bally’s agree sports betting partnership

PointsBet adds Evolution’s live dealer games to Michigan iGaming offering

Former Cheddar News and Time executive joins PointsBet

Sportradar and Kambi extend US betting partnership

PointsBet strengthens US in-play offering with Sportradar

Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
BetConstruct
Aspire Global
Astropay
Yggdrasil
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Delasport
Digitain
Sportradar