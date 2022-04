Ontario-based Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) has agreed online gaming and betting partnerships with international operators in the newly regulated market.

Flutter Entertainment’s FanDuel brand and Australia’s PointsBet have been designated as official sports betting partners of MLSE-owned sports teams the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL), Toronto Marlies (AHL), Toronto Raptors (NBA), Toronto Argonauts (CFL), and Toronto FC (MLS).

“This is a historic deal for PointsBet Canada,” said chief executive Scott Vanderwel. “You rarely get the opportunity [...]