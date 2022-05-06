This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Caesars Entertainment and Sportsbook partner the Chicago White Sox

6th May 2022 10:40 am GMT
Caesars Entertainment has agreed a wide ranging partnership deal with Major League Baseball (MLB) club the Chicago White Sox.

Caesars will serve as the White Sox's official casino partner while Caesars Sportsbook will be an official sports betting partner of team, gaining access to official logos and marks,brand visibility on LED signage and digital and social media assets, as well as a variety of White Sox experiences.

"It's a perfect time for Caesars to align with an iconic franchise like the Chicago White Sox," said Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg. "Some of the most passionate sports fans in the country call Illinois home. Caesars can provide White Sox fans and sports fans across the state with the very best in sports experiences through our world-class resorts and the recent relaunch of the Caesars Sportsbook app now available for mobile registration."

The White Sox will integrate Caesars Entertainment and Caesars Sportsbook into the team's marketing, merchandise, and experiences through the Caesars Sportsbook app.

White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer Brooks Boyer commented: "By teaming up with a globally recognised entertainment leader in Caesars, we are delivering the combined brand reputation and shared commitment to offer our fans an extraordinary sports and entertainment experience. With energised talent on the field, our partnership with Caesars enhances the excitement for our fans with new experiences and programs."

Caesars Sportsbook is an authorised gaming operator of the MLB and is currently live in 24 states and jurisdictions—17 of which offer mobile.

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:CZR) closed 5.18 per cent lower at $62.95 per share in New York Thursday.

