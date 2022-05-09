Interwetten agrees partnership with Liverpool FC

Online sports betting and gaming operator Interwetten has entered into a long-term regional partnership with English Premier League football club Liverpool FC.

The partnership will see the two work together to deliver a joint entertainment programme, utilising a range of partnership assets, including offline promotions and content on LFC’s digital platforms in Germany.

The announcement coincides with Liverpool successfully reaching the Champions League final, which takes place on May 28 in Paris.

“As a reliable sports betting provider, we always strive for long-term partnerships and co-operations with international reputation. It fills us with pride that, with the help of Onside Sports, we will have one of the most traditional and powerful club brands in the world at our side in Liverpool FC,” said Interwetten spokesperson Stefan Sulzbacher.

The Liverpool FC partnership adds to Interwetten's roster of partners, which includes the National Hockey League, European Darts Tour and the German and Austrian Ski federations.

Liverpool FC Commercial Director Ben Latty said: “We are excited to launch our partnership with Interwetten. Together we will provide our fans in the region with new opportunities to engage with the club through innovative content and unique experiences.”