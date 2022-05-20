This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

AS Monaco and VBET extend partnership to 2025

20th May 2022 10:06 am GMT
Online betting operator VBET has agreed an extension to its partnership with French Ligue 1 football club AS Monaco for the next three years.

“Since our arrival on the French market in 2019, we have been investing in quality partnerships to promote our brand as well as French football,” said VBET France chief executive David Ozararat.

“We are very happy with this renewed confidence from AS Monaco and have strong ambitions for the future, as does this team which continues to surprise again this season. Since 2020, we have believed in this partnership and hope to be able to support AS Monaco for many more years.”

AS Monaco vice-president and CEO Oleg Petrov commented: “We are delighted to extend our relationship with VBET and make it a lasting one. The renewal of this partnership reflects the good dynamics and trust that exist between our two entities. Like AS Monaco, VBET is an ambitious brand and driven by a strong spirit of innovation, which is constantly developing in a market that remains highly competitive. It was therefore natural to continue this collaboration in order to continue to support each other in achieving our respective objectives.”

