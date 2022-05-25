This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Betano agrees Romanian Cup title sponsorship

25th May 2022 7:18 am GMT
Kaizen Gaming-owned betting and gaming operator Betano has agreed a partnership with the Romanian Football Federation to become title sponsor of the Romanian Cup (Cupa Romaniei).

The agreement covers the the next three seasons, with the renamed Cupa Romaniei Betano set to introduce a new tournament format from next year that allows for a larger number of matches, and greater engagement opportunities for the Romanian football fans.

“Our partnership with this historic football association marks a milestone for Kaizen Gaming and for our brand Betano,” said Kaizen Gaming chief commercial officer Julio Iglesias Hernando. “We have been supporting Romanian sports since the start of our operations in the country, 6 years ago this month; Cupa Romaniei Betano consolidates our commitment to the country’s sporting community and football in particular, the sport we all love.”

Romanian Football Federation president Răzvan Burleanu commented: “The oldest football competition in Romania receives the support of Betano the same year it is being reinvented. By implementing a new, modern, competitive format, one that is much more attractive and more dynamic, we expect to improve the level of play and strengthen the clubs and relationships with their supporters. I am sure that in the coming years, the support of our new main partner will contribute to the growth of this popular event.”

The Cupa Romaniei Betano is the latest addition to Kaizen’s portfolio of football sponsorships across Europe and Latin America that includes FCSB and Universitatea Craiova in Romania, Sporting Lisbon, Benfica and FC Porto in Portugal, Atletico Mineiro, Fluminense in Brazil, as well as PAOK and Olympiacos in Greece.

