Gaming Intelligence
BetCity becomes first betting partner of International Hockey Federation

26th May 2022 5:45 am GMT
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has signed up Dutch online sportsbook operator BetCity.nl as its first betting partner.

The three-year partnership covers the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup, as well as the FIH Hockey Pro League seasons in the Netherlands until June 2025, and was facilitated by Sportradar, the official betting and gaming data rights partner of the FIH.

“We’ve been looking at engaging with the betting industry for some time now, but it was essential for us to do so in a completely trustful environment,” said FIH CEO Thierry Weil. “Thanks to our collaboration with Sportradar, we’ve found in BetCity.nl the ideal partner to open the doors of the betting market to hockey. This first-of-a-kind move for us will hopefully generate further similar opportunities in this area in the future.”

BetCity.nl CEO Melvin Bostelaar added: “The Netherlands have been among the world's top teams in hockey for years. As a 100 per cent Dutch company, we are proud to be affiliated with the FIH and therefore being visible at matches in the Pro League and the Women's Hockey World Cup of our national team.”

