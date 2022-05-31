BetWarrior seals Argentine football sponsorship deal

Online betting and gaming operator BetWarrior has been unveiled as an official partner of the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

The four-year agreement will see the operator sponsor the country’s men and women’s national teams, the Argentine Cup and the National B tournament. It also includes sponsorship of the Argentine futsal and beach soccer teams.

“We are very happy to add a brand like BetWarrior to AFA's sponsors,” said AFA president Claudio Tapia. “This agreement includes the sponsorship of the Argentine National Team and some local soccer tournaments, something important for AFA and for the clubs.

“Since we assumed our management, we have worked to continue generating resources that aim at the economic strength of our institution and the clubs that are part of AFA. Without a doubt, in this important year, we redoubled our efforts and we are focused on generating new trade agreements in that direction. We welcome BetWarrior to our Association. We will work together to get the most out of this agreement.”

The official sponsorship deal kicks off tomorrow with Argentina set to face Italy in London in the third edition of the CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions, a match between the winners of the previous South American and European championships.

“For BetWarrior it is a pride to be a sponsor of the Argentine soccer team and of this team that won the affection of the people,” said BetWarrior marketing director Santiago Gándara. “They already gave us a joy in Brazil and now they have all the support for the World Cup in Qatar.

“BetWarrior is a unique product in the industry, a new and original model in the country, a platform of Argentine origin that seeks to lead the way for the future of the betting industry in LatAm. And for that, there is nothing better than being with the Argentine team.”

BetWarrior is currently live in 11 countries across the Americas.