Online sports betting and gaming operator BetCity has been unveiled as the new shirt sponsor of Dutch Eredivisie football club Fortuna Sittard.

BetCity has been a sleeve sponsor of the club since February of this year, but will replace Hurkmans Groep as Fortuna Sittard's new shirt sponsor from the beginning of the 2022/23 season. The agreement runs for three years.

“From the first conversation we had with Fortuna Sittard, openness and realism prevailed,” said BetCity CEO Melvin [...]