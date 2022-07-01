This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Spreadex agrees Sunderland sponsorship 

1st July 2022 9:16 am GMT
Football
Greentube

UK-based betting firm Spreadex has been announced as EFL Championship club Sunderland A.F.C's new principal partner.

The three-year partnership will see the Spreadex Sports logo adorn the club’s home and away shirts until the summer of 2025, with the company also benefiting from LED perimeter board advertising and exposure across SAFC’s digital media platforms.

Spreadex Sports will also support the club on a range of community and charity-based initiatives.

“We are overjoyed to be partnering with Sunderland AFC at such an exciting time for the Club after their promotion back to the Championship,” said Spreadex CEO David MacKenzie. “At Spreadex, we have also seen strong recent results as we continue to grow as a company and we look forward to working closely with SAFC – and their fans and community partners – during this long-term deal.

“One initiative we will be introducing immediately is a pledge to donate £100 to the Club’s designated charity for every home goal scored by the Black Cats throughout the upcoming season. We will also be looking to launch other charity initiatives in the coming months.”

SAFC’s chief operating officer Steve Davison commented: “We are all delighted to welcome Spreadex as our new Principal Partner and look forward to building our relationship with them throughout the next three years. It is set to be an extremely exciting campaign for the Club as we return to the Championship and this partnership will also support communities within the City of Sunderland through a range of innovative initiatives.”

Spreadex Sports offers online fixed odds sports betting under licenses held in Great Britain, Ireland and Denmark.

