This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

Betsson named exclusive sportsbook partner of CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina

1st July 2022 9:44 am GMT

Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Betsson has been named the exclusive sportsbook partner of the upcoming CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina 2022.

The international women's football tournament takes place in Colombia between 8 and 30 July and will see a total of 25 matches played across the Colombian cities of Cali, Armenia and Bucaramanga.

Betsson will benefit from branding and promotional activities across all three stadiums, alongside use of official brand assets and footage for marketing purposes.

Betsson's brand will also be visible on media backdrops and CONMEBOL's online channels, with the operator also serving as the Official Lineups content sponsor.

“The rationale behind sponsoring one of the biggest moments of the world’s sports calendar in 2022 is very simple – Betsson’s commitment to sport and its support for gender equality,” said Betsson Group CEO Jesper Svensson. “Besides the exciting potential of further raising Betsson’s brand awareness in the region, we are extremely proud to be partnering with CONMEBOL as they are exceptionally committed with improving women’s football in South America. 

“CONMEBOL’s women representation is inspiring with some 42 per cent of its officials, 55 per cent of its managers and 18 per cent of its directors being female.”

CONMEBOL commercial and marketing director Juan Emilio Roa commented: “CONMEBOL values the support of Betsson for one of its most important tournaments, the CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina 2022. This partnership comes from a shared vision between CONMEBOL and this prestigious company of boosting women’s football across South America with a strong participation of girls, young adults and women.” 

Last year, Betsson was the official regional sponsor for the men's CONMEBOL Copa América tournament.

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading 0.86 per cent higher at SEK62.39 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.

Related Tags
Betsson Colombia CONMEBOL Football Latin America Sponsorship Sports Betting
Related Articles

AC Milan signs Betsson as official regional partner in LatAm

LeoVegas and MGM’s global ambition: exclusive interview with LeoVegas CEO Gustaf Hagman

LeoVegas and MGM’s global ambition: exclusive interview with LeoVegas CEO Gustaf Hagman

Kalamba Games extends partnership with Betsson Group

Betsson benefits from LatAm growth and strong sportsbook margin in Q1

M&A and post-Covid return powers record numbers

JACK Entertainment launches free-to-play sportsbook app in Ohio

Betsson launches sportsbook in Colorado

Betsson brings in Roland Glasfors to lead investor relations

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Wizard Games, Inspired and Slotmill

Betsson unveils new proposed board of directors

Greentube goes live in City of Buenos Aires with Betsson

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Playtech, ORYX Gaming and more

bet365 expands LatAm presence with Buenos Aires launch

Greentube expands presence in Baltic states with Betsson

Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Evolution
Sofrswiss
Evolution