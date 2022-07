Croatia’s leading betting and gaming operator has secured the naming rights to the country’s top football division, which will now be known as the SuperSport Croatian Football League (SuperSport HNL).

The naming rights deal for the 2022/23 season beginning on July 15 builds on the existing relationship between the parties, which gives SuperSport marketing and betting rights to the league’s matches.

“It is a great honour for us to be the title sponsor of the SuperSport Croatian [...]