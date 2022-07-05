This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Manchester City signs regional partnership with 8Xbet

5th July 2022 9:39 am GMT

8Xbet has agreed a new regional partnership with English Premier League football club Manchester City to serve as their official betting partner in Asia.

The partnership gives 8Xbet brand exposure through LED advertising boards at the Etihad Stadium and a regional presence in Asia across digital assets and the club's Cityzens platform.

Founded in 2018, the Asia-facing sports betting and iGaming site is licensed in Curacao and Great Britain and operated by Isle of Man-based TGP Europe.

“We are delighted to welcome 8Xbet as a regional partner of Manchester City today. 8Xbet shares our commitment to entertaining and providing great experiences to customers and fans alike,” said City Football Group vice-president of global partnerships marketing and operations, Tom Boyle. “The new partnership provides the club an opportunity to further increase our presence across the region and we look forward to working with 8Xbet.”

8Xbet founder Ryan Li added: "It is a huge honour to partner with Manchester City – we are delighted to have secured our first-ever football club partnership with one of the biggest teams in the world. As Premier League Champions in four of the last five years, City have a huge following in Asia, and we are excited to work together to bring exclusive content to fans in the region."

The Manchester City partnership follows 8xbet's recent signing of former Manchester United player Teddy Sheringham as a brand ambassador.

