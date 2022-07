Betfred Sports has agreed a multi-year partnership with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals ahead of the opening of Ohio's regulated sports betting market.

As the team's official sports betting partner, Betfred will benefit from a variety of fan engagement activations, promotions and free-to-play gaming opportunities.

The deal marks Betfred's third with an American professional sports team following recent agreements with the NFL's Denver Broncos and MLB's Colorado Rockies.

The partnership has been agreed ahead of the planned opening [...]