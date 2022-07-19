This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

Meridianbet named title sponsor of Montenegro’s top football league

19th July 2022 9:52 am GMT
Greentube

Montenegro’s top tier of professional football will be known as the Meridianbet 1. CFL league under a new sponsorship agreement.

The Malta headquartered betting operator will serve as the title sponsor of the league for the next three years, having been active in the Montenegrin market since 2002.

“I am extremely pleased that today we signed an agreement with the company Meridianbet for the sponsorship of the First Montenegrin Football League for the next three years,” said Dejan Savićević, president of the Football Association of Montenegro. 

“Meridianbet has shown great commitment to becoming a sponsor of our elite football competition, and we have quickly and easily reached the agreement that has been signed today. I am sure that the cooperation between us and Meridianbet will be at an exceptionally high level for the next three years, and I believe that together, alongside all the clubs participating in the competition, we will have an exceptional benefit from it.”

The new season of the Meridianbet 1. CFL begins on Saturday (23 July). The top team in the league at the end of the season earns a place in the EUFA Champions League, with the second and third placed teams competing in the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Europa League.

Related Tags
Advertising Football Meridian Gaming Meridianbet Montenegro Sponsorship Sports Betting
Related Articles

Relax Gaming launches in Serbia with Meridian Gaming

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Slotmill, Inspired and more

GI Games Integrations: Spearhead Studios, Fantasma Games and more

Scout Gaming targets Balkans expansion with Meridianbet deal

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Live 5, 1X2 Network and more

GI Games Integrations: Yggdrasil, SpinPlay, Gaming1 and more

Playtech Casino goes live with Meridianbet

GI Games Integrations: LiveG24, Swintt, Authentic Gaming and more

Everi appoints Atul Bali to board of directors

GI Games Round-up: Microgaming, Helio, Lightning Box and more

Oryx Gaming lauds record operator launches in first half of 2019

Coljuegos issues Colombia’s 17th license to betjuego.co

Pragmatic Play expands into virtual sports with VSoftCo acquisition

Colombia approves Meridian Gaming as latest online operator

Court backs Danish regulator’s crackdown on unlicensed iGaming sites

Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Evolution
Sofrswiss
Evolution