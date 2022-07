German licensed online betting and gaming operator Bet3000 has extended its partnership with 3. Liga football club TSV 1860 München for a sixth season.

The expanded agreement sees Bet3000 continue as a sleeve sponsor ahead of the new 2022/23 season, having served as an exclusive partner of the club last season and as a sleeve sponsor since 2019.

“The team, all the people in charge and all the fans of TSV 1860 München show a lot of [...]