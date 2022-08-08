Betsson seals Athletico Paranaense sponsorship

Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Betsson is strengthening its presence in Brazil through a new sponsorship deal with Série A football club Athletico Paranaense.

The agreement runs through to the end of 2023 and will see the Betsson brand feature on Athletico Paranaense playing shirts for both the men's and women's teams.

“We are delighted to have Betsson as a sponsor,” said Athletico’s commercial, institutional relations and marketing director, Mauro Holzmann. “A company operating worldwide with expansion projects that coincide with Athletico’s goals of becoming a reference in football. We are sure that we will do great projects together.”

Betsson Brazil managing partner Andre Gelfi added: “Driven by innovation and sport, the synergy of this partnership is in line with what we seek for Betsson on Brazilian soil, which is to position online betting as a serious and safe entertainment platform. It also serves to further increase our brand recognition in the South region of Brazil.”

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading 0.29 per cent higher at SEK68.29 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.