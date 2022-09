Brazil’s Ministry of Justice is launching an investigation into sponsorship agreements signed in the country with unlicensed sports betting operators.

The initiative of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security’s National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) aims to determine which companies have formalized advertising and sponsorship contracts with sports betting companies, most of which are headquartered outside Brazil.

Notifications have been sent this week to 54 entities, including sports clubs, sports federations and television broadcasters, who will have to [...]