Gaming Intelligence
BetMGM named official sports betting partner of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs

2nd September 2022 11:48 am GMT
BetMGM

US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has entered into a multi-year partnership to become one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ first sports betting partners.

The agreement will see BetMGM benefit from signage inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, with BetMGM content set to be featured across the Chiefs’ digital channels with special offers, game day experiences and prizes available to fans and season ticket members.

“With a rich history and a passionate fan base, the Kansas City Chiefs are an ideal partner,” said BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost. “As we launch our sports betting platform in Kansas, we look forward to elevating the game day experience for Chiefs fans throughout the region.”

Chiefs president Mark Donovan commented: “As an industry leader in the space, we are excited to welcome BetMGM to the Chiefs Kingdom.

"We have invested significant time and energy advocating for sports wagering legislation and today’s announcement is going to open the doors for our fans to add to their experience for the 2022 season and beyond.”

BetMGM was one of the first online sportsbooks to go live in Kansas' newly regulated sports betting market on 1 September.

