Casino gaming supplier Aristocrat Gaming has agreed a multi-year deal to become an official partner of the NFL's New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

The agreement will see Aristocrat benefit from signage throughout the stadium year-round, including in-stadium, on the concourse and in-game branding. Additional features will include in-game promotions and game-day activations.

The partnership follows Aristocrat’s recent multi-year slot machine licensing agreement to develop land-based NFL-themed games.

“We are ecstatic to partner with the New [...]