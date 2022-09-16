This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BetMGM secures naming rights for NJ TRANSIT’s Meadowlands Rail Line

16th September 2022 12:08 pm GMT
BetMGM

US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has secured the naming rights to NJ TRANSIT’s Meadowlands Rail Line in New Jersey.

The three-year sponsorship deal will see the line renamed as the BetMGM Meadowlands Rail Line, operating between Secaucus Junction and the Meadowlands Station adjacent to MetLife Stadium.

It is the first naming rights deal ever agreed by NJ TRANSIT, the country's largest statewide public transportation system, with the partnership also including print and digital advertising throughout the NJ TRANSIT system.

“The Murphy Administration is committed to keeping fares stable for NJ TRANSIT customers,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT board chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti.  “Partnering with BetMGM is a step towards that commitment by identifying new revenue streams that help keep fares affordable.”

NJ TRANSIT president and CEO Kevin Corbett commented: “This unique advertising partnership represents a significant new source of revenue for NJ TRANSIT. This new and innovative partnership is part of our continued commitment to leverage NJ TRANSIT assets to maximise non-farebox revenue and help keep fares stable for our customers.”

BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost added: “BetMGM is thrilled to announce this groundbreaking partnership with NJ TRANSIT. The creation of the BetMGM Meadowlands Rail Line generates unparalleled exposure to our leading iGaming brand, through station signage and rider volume – particularly on our favourite day of the week: gameday.

"New Jersey is our home and first market, and we see today’s announcement as an extension of our strong relationship with the state.”

