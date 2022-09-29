Parimatch adds Newcastle United to English Premier League roster

Online betting and gaming operator Parimatch has agreed its fourth deal in the English Premier League after adding Newcastle United to its roster of betting partners.

Newcastle United joins Leicester City, Chelsea, and Aston Villa as Parimatch betting partners, with the operator’s agreement with Villa recently extended for another season.

“Each partnership within the Premier League, one of the strongest and most popular football leagues in the world, boosts our expansion into global sports and gives a powerful reason for pride,” said Parimatch Tech deputy CEO Evgen Belousov.

“The Parimatch brand is currently an official partner of the significant share of EPL clubs and they all share our values and aspirations for reaching new heights. We are honoured by this fact and excited about all the activities that the Parimatch brand will implement with our partners during the upcoming season.”

Newcastle Head of Commercial Dale Aitchison commented: “We are growing our partnership portfolio across new areas and markets and we are delighted to work with those who are so passionate about our common values and look forward to working with Parimatch throughout the season.”

Parimatch’s partnerships with Aston Villa and Newcastle focus on media rights, while the deals with Leicester and Chelsea covers offline and digital rights, tickets and hospitality, club products, and exclusive access to club assets.

“It is fantastic that we have extended our partnership with Parimatch into the 22/23 season,” said Aston Villa chief commercial officer Nicola Ibbetson. “We greatly value the support of our partners and look forward to what we can achieve together this year.

“Parimatch is one of the fastest growing online sports betting brands and we are pleased to welcome it to our growing family of commercial partners.”