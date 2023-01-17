This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Unibet enters the ring with Glory kickboxing partnership in the Netherlands

17th January 2023 8:23 am GMT

Kindred Group has signed an exclusive sponsorship agreement in the Netherlands with kickboxing organization Glory.

Kindred's Unibet brand will be the exclusive sports betting and casino partner of Glory, beginning with the upcoming Collision 5 event, which sees heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven face Antonio Plazibat.

As part of the partnership, Glory will also collaborate with Unibet’s local CSR programme, Unibet Impact, to inspire the Dutch community to stay fit and active through the sport of kickboxing. 

“With this new partnership, Unibet Netherlands is expanding its involvement in sports as we venture into the world of kickboxing,” said Kindred Group general manager for the Netherlands Lennart Kessels. “A sport that continues to grow and excite many across the world. We are thrilled to start this journey with Glory and for the future ahead.”

Glory executive vice president Jon Martone said: “It's an honor for Glory to partner with a brand as prestigious as Unibet. Unibet works with the biggest brands in sports, and for us to obtain a partnership of this magnitude speaks to the growth of the Glory brand over the last few years. We look forward to working together with Unibet to grow the sport of kickboxing over the next several years.”

Singapore-based Glory (formerly Glory World Series) produces events worldwide that showcase seven weight divisions, comprising six men's divisions and one women's division.

Kidnred re-launched its Unibet.nl site in the Netherlands last July following a nine-month period of not accepting bets from Dutch players.

The operator is also the main sponsor of Dutch cycling team Tour de Tietema.

Shares in Kindred Group plc. (STO:KIND-SDB) were trading 0.77 per cent lower at SEK95.26 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.

