Unibet named NHL’s first partner in Sweden

Kindred Group’s Unibet brand has been named as an official partner of the NHL in Sweden.

The multi-year agreement gives Unibet access to marketing rights and tailored content for use across the company's digital betting offerings as the NHL’s first partner in Sweden.

“I am very proud and happy that Unibet is the first betting company in Sweden to become an official sponsor of NHL. Through the partnership, we hope to increase the interest in ice hockey and the North American league,” said Philip Lagström, Unibet country manager for Sweden.

“Ice hockey and NHL is very important for Unibet, and we have for a long time wanted to get more involved to cement the position as the customers' first choice when they want to bet on ice-hockey by offering the absolute best, safest and most secure gaming experience.”

The partnership will be supported by Sportradar, the official betting data rights partner of the NHL.

John Lewicki, NHL VP of business development and partnerships, commented: “We are excited to have Unibet as an Official Partner of the NHL. Kindred Group and its brands are well known for their dedication to responsible gambling. We welcome this opportunity to work with Unibet to continue to engage our robust and expanding hockey fanbase in Sweden.”

Shares in Kindred Group plc. (STO:KIND-SDB) were trading 1.62 per cent higher at SEK109.75 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.