This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Play'n GO

BetMGM agrees first partnership in Massachusetts with Boston Red Sox

9th March 2023 9:03 am GMT
playtech

BetMGM has been named as an official sports betting partner of MLB’s Boston Red Sox, ahead of the launch of online sports betting in Massachusetts on Friday.

The agreement marks BetMGM's first partnership with a Massachusetts-based sports team and the first sports betting partnership for the Red Sox.

“The Red Sox are one of baseball's most beloved organizations and we're thrilled to bring BetMGM to their passionate fans,” said BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost. “We look forward to working together to elevate the gameday experience in Boston.”

As part of the partnership, BetMGM signage will feature at Fenway Park, including on the iconic Green Monster, the ballpark's left field wall, while co-branded content will be integrated across both the Red Sox's and BetMGM's digital and social platforms.

“The Boston Red Sox are proud to partner with BetMGM as we prepare to enter a new era of professional sports betting in Massachusetts,” said Boston Red Sox executive vice president of partnerships Troup Parkinson. “Given our strong relationship with MGM Resorts, BetMGM was the clear choice to become the first sports betting partner of the club, and we look forward to them offering sports betting opportunities to our fans in a safe and responsible manner.”

BetMGM’s joint venture owner MGM Resorts currently serves as the official resort casino of the Boston Red Sox, and was also selected by Fenway Sports Group as the naming rights partner of The MGM Music Hall at Fenway, which opened last September.

“As host of the annual Red Sox Winter weekend, MGM Springfield has become a destination for New England baseball fans,” said MGM Resorts president and chief operating officer for the Northeast Group, Chris Kelley. “With sports betting now legal in Massachusetts, we remain committed, through GameSense, to offering an enjoyable and responsible experience for our guests, customers and MGM Rewards members.”

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) closed 0.80 per cent higher at $45.18 per share in New York Wednesday.

Related Tags
Baseball BetMGM Boston Red Sox Massachusetts MGM Resorts MLB Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

Retail recovery drives Entain revenue growth but profit falls 93%

Entain launches 10,000th game on global iGaming platform

MGM Resorts and BetMGM extend GameSense deal with BCLC

Everi enjoys record fourth quarter as iGaming contribution grows

FanDuel takes lead as Ohio sports wagers exceed $1.1bn in January

Seven online sportsbooks set to go live in Massachusetts

BetMGM enhances responsible gaming initiatives across North America

GambetDC takes over as clear market leader in Washington DC

Wyoming sports wagers grow 3% in January

Michigan operators enjoy record iGaming performance in January

Aristocrat’s Anaxi agrees first content deal in US with BetMGM

Massachusetts land-based gaming revenue climbs 18% in January

Kansas sports wagers reach $200m in January

Indiana online sports betting market declines again in January

FanDuel dominates as Maryland sportsbook wagers top $441.5m in January

Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Greentube
Astropay
Yggdrasil
Uplatform
Jumio
BetConstruct
Play'n GO