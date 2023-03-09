BetMGM agrees first partnership in Massachusetts with Boston Red Sox

BetMGM has been named as an official sports betting partner of MLB’s Boston Red Sox, ahead of the launch of online sports betting in Massachusetts on Friday.

The agreement marks BetMGM's first partnership with a Massachusetts-based sports team and the first sports betting partnership for the Red Sox.

“The Red Sox are one of baseball's most beloved organizations and we're thrilled to bring BetMGM to their passionate fans,” said BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost. “We look forward to working together to elevate the gameday experience in Boston.”

As part of the partnership, BetMGM signage will feature at Fenway Park, including on the iconic Green Monster, the ballpark's left field wall, while co-branded content will be integrated across both the Red Sox's and BetMGM's digital and social platforms.

“The Boston Red Sox are proud to partner with BetMGM as we prepare to enter a new era of professional sports betting in Massachusetts,” said Boston Red Sox executive vice president of partnerships Troup Parkinson. “Given our strong relationship with MGM Resorts, BetMGM was the clear choice to become the first sports betting partner of the club, and we look forward to them offering sports betting opportunities to our fans in a safe and responsible manner.”

BetMGM’s joint venture owner MGM Resorts currently serves as the official resort casino of the Boston Red Sox, and was also selected by Fenway Sports Group as the naming rights partner of The MGM Music Hall at Fenway, which opened last September.

“As host of the annual Red Sox Winter weekend, MGM Springfield has become a destination for New England baseball fans,” said MGM Resorts president and chief operating officer for the Northeast Group, Chris Kelley. “With sports betting now legal in Massachusetts, we remain committed, through GameSense, to offering an enjoyable and responsible experience for our guests, customers and MGM Rewards members.”

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) closed 0.80 per cent higher at $45.18 per share in New York Wednesday.