Veikkaus named official sportsbook of NHL in Finland

Veikkaus has agreed a deal to serve as the official sportsbook of National Hockey League in Finland.

The agreement will run for the rest of the current season through to the end of the 2023-24 season, giving Veikkaus access to tailored hockey content and live broadcasts of regular-season and postseason games, including the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Finnish sportsbook will also be integrated into content designed specifically for Finnish fans on NHL.com/FI.

“The NHL is one of Veikkaus Betting's most popular offerings. By officially partnering with the NHL, we will be able to bring more content from the world's highest-level hockey league to our channels in the future,” said Veikkaus relationship manager Tuomo Torkkola.

“Finns play big and visible roles in several NHL clubs, which interests our customers. Ice hockey is a very important sport for Veikkaus, and this collaboration expands our comprehensive ice hockey offerings even further. The NHL is a meaningful league with a number of Finnish stars for many of Veikkaus' customers.”

Joseph Stravato, NHL director of business development, said that the partnership is one of the many ways in which the league works to serve NHL fans in Finland and grow its international fan base.

“We are thrilled to partner with Veikkaus to deliver premium NHL content that hockey fans in Finland crave,” Stravato added.