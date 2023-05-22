This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

1xBet named as main sponsor of Peruvian second division

22nd May 2023 8:08 am GMT

Online betting operator 1xBet has agreed a partnership with the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) to become the main sponsor of Liga 2, the country’s second-highest football division.

The initial one-year agreement seeks to increase the visibility of Liga2, with FPF president Agustín Lozano stating that the alliance reaffirms the federation’s commitment to the professionalisation of the league.

“Closing an agreement with such an important brand with an international presence is a milestone for Liga2, we are sure that we will achieve great things to benefit the development of local football,” said Lozano.

“Having a sponsor like 1xBet brings us closer to our objective that the clubs achieve economic stability that guarantees the commercial growth of the tournament.”

1xBet official representative Carlos Eduardo Ferreira commented: “This agreement will be an extension of our support for the sport and will help increase the visibility of the tournament and the participating clubs, just as we do in dozens of countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America where we operate.

“In addition, we will contribute with our experience since we have associations and sponsorships with FC Barcelona, PSG, Lille, La Liga, Serie A and other sports brands and organizations.”

Betsson has been the title sponsor of Peru's Liga 1 first division since 2020.

