Betsson signs first football sponsorship deal in Argentina

Stockholm-listed operator Betsson has agreed a new sponsorship deal in Argentina with Racing Club de Avellaneda for the upcoming 2023/24 football season.

The agreement will see the operator’s logo feature on the upper back of both the men’s and women’s First Division football shirts at local and international matches.

Betsson CEO Jesper Svensson described the partnership as an opportunity to further position the brand in the LatAm region, where the company has recorded revenue growth of 23 per cent in its most recent quarterly report.

“We are excited to start this journey with one of the most popular teams in Argentina,” said Svensson. “The club’s history its loyal fanbase, and the enormous potential of its squad made them the perfect team for us to support.

Racing Club president Victor Blanco commented: “Once again, we confirm the relevance of Racing Club as a brand. It fills us with pride a prestigious company like Betsson has chosen us as a platform to further enhance their brand promotion.

“Racing Club ensures extensive reach and visibility for some of the most influential brands in Latin America. Furthermore, being the first football club in Argentina to secure a sponsorship from Betsson holds strategic importance for us.”

Founded in 1903, Racing Club has historically been considered as one of the "big five" clubs of Argentine football, and is also known as "El Primer Grande" for becoming the first club in the world to win seven league titles in a row, first Argentine club to win a national cup, and the first world champion (Intercontinental Cup) Argentine club.

