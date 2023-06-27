Betclic named UFC betting partner in France, Poland and Portugal

Online betting and gaming operator Betclic has become an official betting partner of mixed martial arts organisation UFC in France, Poland and Portugal.

The agreement will also see Betclic become the presenting partner for UFC Fight Night Paris taking place at the Accor Arena on 2 September, with the operator’s brand featuring inside the Octagon, as well as across UFC’s social and digital platforms.

“France is an incredibly important market to the UFC,” said UFC vice president global partnerships Nicholas Smith. “Throughout the company’s hard work to have the sport of MMA recognised, one of our main objectives was to create impactful and meaningful partnerships with local organisations.

“We are looking forward to working alongside Betclic to enhance our fans online gambling experience and bring some exciting activations to our upcoming event in Paris.”

Betclic managing director Nicolas Béraud said: “We are delighted to be UFC's first partner in our three main markets, France, Portugal and Poland. UFC has accomplished amazing things in developing the sport of MMA.

“It is at the core of our mission to promote and partner with emerging sports and enhance fans' passion. With this partnership, we will offer them a new experience with increased interactivity during UFC events and some surprises for UFC Fight Night Paris on September 2!”