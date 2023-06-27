TAB NZ named official supporter of FIFA Women’s World Cup

TAB NZ has been named as an official FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 supporter for New Zealand at this year's tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

TAB will be seen as an official supporter for this year's tournament in July and August at the New Zealand venues - Eden Park, Waikato Stadium, Wellington Regional Stadium and Dunedin Stadium.

“This continues our TAB's long and proud history of supporting New Zealand sport, with more than 20 years improving the odds for New Zealand football, and millions of dollars every year invested back into grassroots and competitive Kiwi sport,” said TAB NZ.

“This year’s FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 - the largest women’s sporting event in the world - is proof that for many, football is life. This tournament has the potential to turbocharge women’s football in New Zealand, by bringing the world to Aotearoa, growing the local football community, and making football more accessible for all.

“We’ve always been focused on nurturing the future of sport, and with the potential of the tournament to generate massive growth in participation for women's football in New Zealand, it’s a natural fit for TAB to be an Official Supporter for New Zealand of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.”

FIFA head of partnership development Luis Rodriguez said the TAB will support various FIFA Women’s World Cup activities across New Zealand, helping to drive engagement and interest across the country.

“We are pleased to welcome TAB to our expanding family of supporters and sponsors for this year’s ground-breaking FIFA Women’s World Cup,” he said. “Hosting the world’s biggest women’s sporting event provides an excellent platform to engage football and sports fans across Aotearoa New Zealand, and with TAB having significant plans in this space before and during the tournament, we welcome their support in generating even more hype in one of our host countries.”