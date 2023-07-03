This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

Las Vegas Sands signs up Minjee Lee as first female brand ambassador

3rd July 2023 1:25 pm GMT
Evolution

New York-listed casino operator Las Vegas Sands has announced eight-time LPGA Tour champion Minjee Lee as the company's first female brand ambassador.

Through the new partnership, Sands and Lee will highlight the developmental and leadership skills athletics can bring to young women, while promoting women's golf at the company's global resorts and through its Sands Cares community engagement program.

Lee's involvement with Sands will include inspirational talks and appearances at company events benefiting community partners.

“It's really important for global companies to support women in sports, especially women's golf,” Lee said. “Our sport has grown tremendously, and a lot of work has been put into building its profile. It's great to have Sands recognize this momentum and step up to be part of our movement.”

Currently ranked 5th in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, Lee has won two major championships, including the Amundi Evian Championship in 2021 and the 2022 US Women's Open.

 A native of Perth, Australia, she represented her home country in the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games and has spent more than 400 straight weeks inside the top 20 of the Women's World Golf Rankings.

Lee and her brother Min Woo Lee, also a professional golfer, are the first brother-sister pair to win USGA junior championships.

“We're committed to empowering women, in particular young women, to compete on a level playing field with equal opportunities and the same visibility given to other sports,” said Las Vegas Sands chairman and CEO Rob Goldstein. “Our goal is to showcase Minjee's success as inspiration for others to aim to their highest potential.

“As an Australian native of Korean heritage, we're especially excited to have her visit our Asia-Pacific properties, along with supporting initiatives in the United States.”

Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) closed 1.08 per cent higher at $58.00 per share in New York Friday.

Related Tags
Casino Golf Las Vegas Sands Macau Slots United States
Related Articles

Nevada gambling revenue drops 1% in May

Greece updates iGaming blacklist with 816 new additions

GI Games Round-up: Playson, Nolimit City, PopOK Gaming and more

Videoslots expands into Canada with Ontario launch

Finland to switch to competitive iGaming licensing system in 2026

Kambi extends LeoVegas sportsbook deal

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Evoplay, Play’n GO and more

Videoslots agrees to pay £2m for UK regulatory failures

LeoVegas secures B2B licenses in Sweden

IGT extends Svenska Spel VLT deal and expands in Canada

Nevada gambling revenue climbs 3% in April

Switzerland expands iGaming blacklist

1X2 Network expands UK presence with Sky Betting and Gaming

LeoVegas first quarter revenue declines 4%

GI Games Round-up: Betsoft Gaming, Evoplay, CreedRoomz and more

Greentube
BRAGG Gaming
Digitain
coinpayments
Yggdrasil
ReferOn
Galaxsys
Playtech
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok