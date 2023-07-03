Las Vegas Sands signs up Minjee Lee as first female brand ambassador

New York-listed casino operator Las Vegas Sands has announced eight-time LPGA Tour champion Minjee Lee as the company's first female brand ambassador.

Through the new partnership, Sands and Lee will highlight the developmental and leadership skills athletics can bring to young women, while promoting women's golf at the company's global resorts and through its Sands Cares community engagement program.

Lee's involvement with Sands will include inspirational talks and appearances at company events benefiting community partners.

“It's really important for global companies to support women in sports, especially women's golf,” Lee said. “Our sport has grown tremendously, and a lot of work has been put into building its profile. It's great to have Sands recognize this momentum and step up to be part of our movement.”

Currently ranked 5th in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, Lee has won two major championships, including the Amundi Evian Championship in 2021 and the 2022 US Women's Open.

A native of Perth, Australia, she represented her home country in the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games and has spent more than 400 straight weeks inside the top 20 of the Women's World Golf Rankings.

Lee and her brother Min Woo Lee, also a professional golfer, are the first brother-sister pair to win USGA junior championships.

“We're committed to empowering women, in particular young women, to compete on a level playing field with equal opportunities and the same visibility given to other sports,” said Las Vegas Sands chairman and CEO Rob Goldstein. “Our goal is to showcase Minjee's success as inspiration for others to aim to their highest potential.

“As an Australian native of Korean heritage, we're especially excited to have her visit our Asia-Pacific properties, along with supporting initiatives in the United States.”

Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) closed 1.08 per cent higher at $58.00 per share in New York Friday.