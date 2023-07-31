VBet replaces Favbet as FC Dynamo Kyiv shirt sponsor

SoftConstruct-owned online betting operator VBet has been named as the new sponsor of Ukrainian Premier League side FC Dynamo Kyiv for the upcoming 2023/2024 season.

VBet replaced Favbet as shirt sponsor ahead of the club’s first match of the new season yesterday against FC Mynai.

“Today VBet Ukraine are leaders in sports sponsorship in Ukraine and we’re proud the legendary FC Dynamo Kyiv have become a part of VBet football family,” said VBet Ukraine chief marketing officer Artem Ivanytskyi. “The major value of the company resonates with the idea of the club: to unite fans around football, share emotions and sports spirit.”

FC Dynamo Kyiv marketing vice president Olexiy Palamarchuk commented: “FC Dynamo Kyiv strive to expand our audience and open new opportunities for development. I am sure that cooperation with the VBet Ukraine will help in both of these directions.

“Our country and our football are going through rough times, so we are grateful to everyone who supports the development of professional football in Ukraine. That is why cooperation with VBet Ukraine is of great importance for our club which has been investing not only into the first team, but into infrastructure and youth Academy for years.”

VBet takes over from Favbet, which had sponsored the club for the past five years.

VBet is also the title partner of the Ukrainian Premier League, and sponsor of the Ukrainian national football team.