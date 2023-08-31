Mr Vegas agrees first UK football sponsorship deal

Videoslots-owned online casino Mr Vegas has been unveiled as the official casino partner and shirt sponsor of EFL Championship club West Bromwich Albion.

The deal will see the Malta-based operator’s logo appear on the back of the Albion strip during the current 2023/24 season.

“Mr Vegas has been received very well in the UK and we have the ambition to become a leading brand within the region,” said Mr Vegas deputy CEO Ulle Skottling.“This new partnership with West Brom has given us the opportunity to target the second-largest city in the UK, allowing us to promote a range of activation and branding activities in Birmingham and we are really excited to see the Mr Vegas brand in full display.”

Albion head of commercial Tomasz Chadwick added: “Mr Vegas is a new and exciting brand, and we are delighted that they have chosen to sponsor the Club. They are an ambitious company, and we very much look forward to a positive partnership which I am sure will be beneficial to both parties.

“It is incredibly important that we continue to source new partnership agreements that provide the Club with a strong commercial foundation, but we keep in mind that any marketing activity we undertake for betting firms will be aligned with our stance of promoting responsible gambling.”