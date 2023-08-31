This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Mr Vegas agrees first UK football sponsorship deal

31st August 2023 8:38 am GMT
Videoslots-owned online casino Mr Vegas has been unveiled as the official casino partner and shirt sponsor of EFL Championship club West Bromwich Albion.

The deal will see the Malta-based operator’s logo appear on the back of the Albion strip during the current 2023/24 season.

“Mr Vegas has been received very well in the UK and we have the ambition to become a leading brand within the region,” said Mr Vegas deputy CEO Ulle Skottling.“This new partnership with West Brom has given us the opportunity to target the second-largest city in the UK, allowing us to promote a range of activation and branding activities in Birmingham and we are really excited to see the Mr Vegas brand in full display.” 

Albion head of commercial Tomasz Chadwick added: “Mr Vegas is a new and exciting brand, and we are delighted that they have chosen to sponsor the Club. They are an ambitious company, and we very much look forward to a positive partnership which I am sure will be beneficial to both parties.

“It is incredibly important that we continue to source new partnership agreements that provide the Club with a strong commercial foundation, but we keep in mind that any marketing activity we undertake for betting firms will be aligned with our stance of promoting responsible gambling.”

Related Tags
EFL Championship Football iGaming Mr Vegas Sponsorship Sports Betting United Kingdom Videoslots
