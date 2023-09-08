This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Digitain extends Luís Figo brand ambassador role

8th September 2023 9:26 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

iGaming solutions provider Digitain has extended its partnership with Portuguese former professional footballer Luís Figo.

Following an initial partnership in July of last year, Figo will now continue to serve as a Digitain brand ambassador for a second year.

“Having Luís Figo as our brand ambassador has been an incredible journey,” said Digitain founder Vardges Vardanyan. “His dedication to excellence, professionalism, and values are a perfect match for Digitain's ethos. We're thrilled to continue this partnership and further elevate our brand on the global stage.”

Figo said: “I am delighted to continue my collaboration with Digitain, a company that shares my unwavering passion for excellence. Over the past year, I've witnessed their commitment to innovation and their drive to push the boundaries in the iGaming industry.

“I eagerly anticipate another year of collaboration and contributing to Digitain's ongoing global success. Digitain has become my second family, and I'm honored to be a part of this exceptional team.”

